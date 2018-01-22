Sustainable Materials Design for Scientific, Technological and Engineering Applications

Sustainable Materials Design for Scientific, Technological and Engineering Applications

DEL: c f
This lecture is about the development and design of sustainable materials for various engineering applications of the future. Fundamentals of materials science/ nanotechnology will be introduced in the beginning, followed by the discussion of case studies related to sustainable materials design.

Sustainable development is the need of the hour for the betterment of the global economy. In order to have a sustainable development in the society, it is essential to apply the concept of sustainability to various walks of life. In particular, it is essential to apply such concept when it comes to the materials selection and design, without allowing any compromise in the performance.

Different categories of materials like viz, metals, ceramics, and polymers are used in various applications such as aircraft components, dental implants, railway lines etc. It is essential to understand the fundamental properties of various materials, and thereafter look into the methods to design and develop sustainable materials. This lecture will essentially address this issue in a systematic and in-depth manner.

Kort og godt

Kan bookes

g fredag 20/4 formiddag
g fredag 20/4 eftermiddag
g fredag 20/4 aften
g lørdag 21/4 formiddag
g lørdag 21/4 eftermiddag
g lørdag 21/4 aften
g søndag 22/4 formiddag
g søndag 22/4 eftermiddag
g søndag 22/4 aften
g mandag 23/4 formiddag
g mandag 23/4 eftermiddag
g mandag 23/4 aften
g tirsdag 24/4 formiddag
g tirsdag 24/4 eftermiddag
g tirsdag 24/4 aften
g onsdag 25/4 formiddag
g onsdag 25/4 eftermiddag
g onsdag 25/4 aften
g torsdag 26/4 formiddag
g torsdag 26/4 eftermiddag
g torsdag 26/4 aften

Kan bookes i

Hovedstaden
Nordjylland
Hele landet
Midtjylland
Bornholm
Syddanmark
Sjælland

Teknisk udstyr

I would require a projector. I can bring my laptop and my presentation in an USB drive

Transportudgifter

It depends on the train/ flight expenses between Cambridge and the city in Denmark where I'm supposed to deliver lecture

Emne

Naturvidenskab
Teknologi og Innovation

Målgruppe

Børn
Voksne
Unge
Skoleklasser

Varighed

3 to 6 hours (there is some flexibility, depending on the available lecture slot)

Forsker

Sundar Thirumalai

Ansættelsessted

University of Cambridge, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgy

Titel

MSc.
Læs mere