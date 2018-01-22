Sustainable Materials Design for Scientific, Technological and Engineering Applications

Sustainable development is the need of the hour for the betterment of the global economy. In order to have a sustainable development in the society, it is essential to apply the concept of sustainability to various walks of life. In particular, it is essential to apply such concept when it comes to the materials selection and design, without allowing any compromise in the performance.

Different categories of materials like viz, metals, ceramics, and polymers are used in various applications such as aircraft components, dental implants, railway lines etc. It is essential to understand the fundamental properties of various materials, and thereafter look into the methods to design and develop sustainable materials. This lecture will essentially address this issue in a systematic and in-depth manner.