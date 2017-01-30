The power (and limitations) of personality

Personality characteristics (e.g., mental abilities, traits) have been linked to virtually all areas of human behavior. This lecture gives an overview of recent developments in understanding people’s personality and how it is linked to diverse outcomes of interest both for oneself (e.g., well-being) and society (e.g., cooperativeness).

In the last decades, advancements in Personality Psychology have provided a common framework for describing people’s personality and, in turn, for investigating the importance of personality characteristics for various aspects of human life. This lecture starts by describing the origins, support for, and limitations of current approaches to personality. Next, the lecture provides an overview on the relations between personality characteristics and various important outcomes, encompassing aspects related to education (e.g., school achievement), the interpersonal sphere (e.g., honesty), health (e.g., diseases and disorders), the workplace (e.g., performance), politics (e.g., voting behavior), and society (e.g., green behavior). Finally, an integration of personal and situational factors in explaining human behavior will be presented. 

