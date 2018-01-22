What Movies and Court Judgements Have in Common

We regard movies or series as a form of entertainment, as a way to relax after a stressful working day. Yet series and movies are more than mediums of entertainment. They are also cultural artifacts that reflect and shape a culture’s self-understanding. A series like Gilmore Girls, for instance, in which an unmarried woman raises her daughter by herself, is able to reflect as well as to shape people’s understanding of what family is and should be about.

What I am going to talk about in my presentation is how judgments written by courts are, just like movies or series, cultural artifacts. When judges decide on a concrete case, they do not simply engage in the rational exercise of interpreting the law. They also engage in the ethical exercise of bestowing meaning on the culture from which the law arises.

In order to illustrate how court judgements can impact a culture’s self-understanding, I am going to talk about a judgement of the European Court of Justice. More precisely, I will talk about the Roca Álvarez case, in which the Court had to decide whether only women, or also men, are allowed to take (breast)feeding leave from work in order to feed their children.