What works to promote classroom well-being and learning from the perspective of children and young people?

Since September 2012, the majority of children with special educational needs in the municipality of Greve (Denmark) have been placed in mainstream school classes with some in-class support. However, there is a lack of evidence-based data concerning the impact that this new practice has on the overall classroom well-being and the learning environment.

The aim of this project is to help fill this knowledge gap, by investigating what impact this new practice has on classroom well-being and learning from the perspectives of students.

The research data show that students view their relationships with teachers and other students as the most important factors to both promoting and inhibiting learning and class welling-being.