Where is my time?

Find your 'lost' time during this interactive workshop. Discover your personal attitudes towards time, how do you partition the flow of time into past, present and future, what is your individual focus and main temporal orientation. Explore how all of that influences your well-being and how to find the balance.

At this workshop you will be offered simple exercises, which will explore your own temporal profile and you will learn about some theories and approaches in the area of psychology of time, how they apply to many aspects of our daily lives, in relation to our habits and actions.

The workshop leader will involve art-therapy and mindfulness techniques that tap into theories and approaches of psychology of time, positive psychology, and personality psychology.

Anna Sircova, founder of the Creative Time Studio, PhD in Psychology, has over 10 years of research experience in exploring the concept of time. Passionate for cross-disciplinary approach, visual arts and other creative endeavors.

g fredag 20/4 formiddag
g mandag 23/4 formiddag
g onsdag 25/4 formiddag
g torsdag 26/4 formiddag

Hele landet

Connection to internet, projector, white and colored paper, scissors, glue, crayons / colored pencils - most of the things I can bring with me, if the workshops will be in Copenhagen.

All the transportation costs must be covered by the inviting party

Kultur og Samfund

Voksne

3 hours

Anna Sircova

Creative Time Studio

Researcher, Educator and Visual Artist
