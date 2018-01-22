Where is my time?

At this workshop you will be offered simple exercises, which will explore your own temporal profile and you will learn about some theories and approaches in the area of psychology of time, how they apply to many aspects of our daily lives, in relation to our habits and actions.

The workshop leader will involve art-therapy and mindfulness techniques that tap into theories and approaches of psychology of time, positive psychology, and personality psychology.

Anna Sircova, founder of the Creative Time Studio, PhD in Psychology, has over 10 years of research experience in exploring the concept of time. Passionate for cross-disciplinary approach, visual arts and other creative endeavors.