Your Consumption Harms Me: Drugs and Bugs.

Antibiotic, the Golden Drug is the winning card that we have against all types of germs to a better public health in general, as they contribute to more successful medical operations and treating a wide variety of diseases caused by bacteria. Indeed, the game with germs is not over; we thought we would have antibiotics available all the time. However, while we were approaching the same technique in treating infections, germs have an ace up their sleeves, a resistance to antibiotics that decrease the antibiotics effectiveness to treat these infections.

In this lecture: