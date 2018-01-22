Your Consumption Harms Me: Drugs and Bugs.
Antibiotic, the Golden Drug is the winning card that we have against all types of germs to a better public health in general, as they contribute to more successful medical operations and treating a wide variety of diseases caused by bacteria. Indeed, the game with germs is not over; we thought we would have antibiotics available all the time. However, while we were approaching the same technique in treating infections, germs have an ace up their sleeves, a resistance to antibiotics that decrease the antibiotics effectiveness to treat these infections.
In this lecture:
- The development of antimicrobial resistance.
- The role we play in the movement of resistance microbes.
- Real-life Stories (patients with a superbug infections)
- Lesson we learn from superbugs, what do we have on our hands to battle superbugs?.