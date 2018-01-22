Your Consumption Harms Me: Drugs and Bugs.

The lecture will be about one of the recent global health issue, namely antibiotic resistance: when did it start, how has it developed over time and how we can deal with it nowadays? Also, I'll include a simple explanation of "how we" as scientists and individuals in the community can understand and deal with this crisis.

Antibiotic, the Golden Drug is the winning card that we have against all types of germs to a better public health in general, as they contribute to more successful medical operations and treating a wide variety of diseases caused by bacteria. Indeed, the game with germs is not over; we thought we would have antibiotics available all the time.  However, while we were approaching the same technique in treating infections, germs have an ace up their sleeves, a resistance to antibiotics that decrease the antibiotics effectiveness to treat these infections.

In this lecture:

  • The development of antimicrobial resistance.
  • The role we play in the movement of resistance microbes.
  • Real-life Stories (patients with a superbug infections)
  • Lesson we learn from superbugs, what do we have on our hands to battle superbugs?.

