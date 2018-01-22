VirtuVoce – Train voice and public speaking skills through VR
VirtuVoce aims to be an immersive and gamified virtual reality application that makes it possible for 12-to-16-year-old children to practice their oral skills. VR headsets are on site – come and try! Lecturer: Dr. ïo Valls-Rates, public speaking trainer and post-doc at SDU In English
Kort og godt
Sound Hub Denmark, Peter Bangs Vej 17, 7600 Struer
mandag 24/4 09:00-10:00
Fagområde:
Krop og Sundhed, Teknologi og Innovation
Hvad:
Foredrag, Hands on
Hvem:
Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser), Voksne
Hvor:
Midtjylland