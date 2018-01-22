Nordic Stories Symposium

How do we convey history in a correct and interesting way, and what is the process of communicating history through literature and film?

Join The Animation Workshop/VIA University College, Viborg UNESCO Creative City and Fenrir - Foreningen for norrønt sprog og kultur for an interesting afternoon and evening when researchers and communicators tell us about working with history and the tradition of Nordic storytelling.

Through three talks we will learn more about the way we see our Nordic ancestors and how we use their stories and language in storytelling today – be it literature, graphic novels or film.

You can learn more about engaging audiences and making history, old languages and cultural heritage come alive with speakers from Jorvik Viking Centre, Aarhus University and the National Museum of Denmark, Kongernes Jelling.

Speakers:

Lea Grosen Jørgensen, ph.d, cand. mag., Aarhus University

Adam Bak, museumsinspektør, Kongernes Jelling, National Museum of Denmark

Lucas Norton, Jorvik Viking Centre



Programme:

16.00-16.15: Welcome

16.15-17.15: Imagining the viking - Lea Grosen Jørgensen

17.30-18.30: Show AND Tell - The case of Kongernes Jelling - Home of the Viking Kings - Adam Bak

18.45-19.45: That JORVIK Viking Thing - Virtual Viking Sagas - Lucas Norton





Tilmelding og praktisk:

The talks will be in English and accessible via Zoom.

It is free to participate, but please register here: https://tilmeld.events/nordicstories



Illustration: Gudruns Rejse/Bjørk Matias Friis