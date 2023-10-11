Arctic marine mammals in a post-Arctic world

Arctic marine mammals are sentinel species for addressing the impact of climatic and anthropogenic perturbations on Arctic marine ecosystems. With the ongoing reduction of sea ice and increasing sea temperatures, Arctic marine ecosystems have reached a tipping point.



Using a combination of state-of-the-art ancient DNA methodologies and stable isotope analysis, we are analysing an exceptional collection of hundreds of subfossil marine mammal remains spanning 50,000 years of evolutionary history.



By opening a window directly into the past, we can elucidate how past changes in the environment impacted each of these Arctic species.



By understanding their past evolutionary and ecological responses, we provide crucial information on their vulnerability and resilience, and thereby that of Arctic marine ecosystems, to near-future predictions of climate change.