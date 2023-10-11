Arctic marine mammals in a post-Arctic world

Arctic marine mammals in a post-Arctic world

The Arctic is warming at rates four times the global average, with increasing temperatures and the loss of summer sea ice predicted by mid-century. How will these changes impact Arctic marine mammals and their ecosystems?

Arctic marine mammals are sentinel species for addressing the impact of climatic and anthropogenic perturbations on Arctic marine ecosystems. With the ongoing reduction of sea ice and increasing sea temperatures, Arctic marine ecosystems have reached a tipping point.

Using a combination of state-of-the-art ancient DNA methodologies and stable isotope analysis, we are analysing an exceptional collection of hundreds of subfossil marine mammal remains spanning 50,000 years of evolutionary history.

By opening a window directly into the past, we can elucidate how past changes in the environment impacted each of these Arctic species.

By understanding their past evolutionary and ecological responses, we provide crucial information on their vulnerability and resilience, and thereby that of Arctic marine ecosystems, to near-future predictions of climate change.

Kort og godt

Kan bookes i

Nordsjælland
Hovedstaden

Teknisk udstyr

Projector for a computer

Emne

Naturvidenskab

Målgruppe

Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser)
7.-10. klassetrin
Voksne

Varighed

1-1.5 hours

Forsker

Eline Lorenzen

Ansættelsessted

University of Copenhagen

Titel

Professor

