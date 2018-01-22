How to use economic theory to model human behavior in the midst of a pandemic?
Should I go to a bar and have a beer in the midst of a pandemic? In this lecture, we will built and analyze a game theoretic model and obtain an answer to this question.
In this lecture, I show how you can use economic theory to investigate human behavior in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lecture consists of three parts.
In the first part, I will highlight the significance of economic models to make informed policy decisions.
In the second part, we will build a game theoretic model from scratch and analyze under which conditions one should or should not go to a bar in the midst of a pandemic.
Third, I will discuss the advantages and limitation of the model. That is, to what extent should we trust our model? This is important in case we want to use the model to make informed policy decisions as well as our own.
Illustration: Shutterstock
