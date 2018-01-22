Pay attention!

Pay attention!

DEL: c f
What is attention? We use it everyday. Our attention can be grabbed by a colourful advertisement, it can be focussed on work or maybe it can even be divided between two things. But are all these types of attention the same?

What is attention? We use it everyday. Our attention can be grabbed by a colourful advertisement, it can be focussed on work or maybe it can even be divided between two things.

However, are all of these the same type of attention? Do they use the same areas of the brain? We will explore what is going on inside our brains and how our environment influences us.

For example, smartphones have drastically changed the way in which we pay attention to the world around us.

Watching TV, you may also be reading an article on your phone or messaging friends. How does our brain process that? How do you still know what is happening on the television?

We will explore the different types of attention and how you use them in everyday life. Plus, I will give you a few tips on how to better focus your attention at work and school.

Photo: Shutterstock

Kort og godt

Kan bookes

fredag 23/4 aften
lørdag 24/4 formiddag
lørdag 24/4 eftermiddag
lørdag 24/4 aften
søndag 25/4 formiddag
søndag 25/4 eftermiddag
søndag 25/4 aften
mandag 26/4 aften
tirsdag 27/4 formiddag
tirsdag 27/4 eftermiddag
tirsdag 27/4 aften
onsdag 28/4 aften
torsdag 29/4 formiddag
torsdag 29/4 eftermiddag
torsdag 29/4 aften

Kan bookes i

Hovedstaden
Nordjylland
Sønderjylland
Fyn
Sydsjælland, Lolland og Falster
Midtjylland
Bornholm
Midt- og Vestsjælland
Nordsjælland

Teknisk udstyr

It would be great if participants have a microphone so they can also ask questions.

Emne

Kultur og Samfund
Krop og Sundhed

Målgruppe

Voksne / Adults
Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser) / Young adults (incl. youth educations)

Varighed

1 hour

Format

Webinar

Forsker

Emma Louth

Ansættelsessted

Aarhus University

Titel

Researcher