What is attention? We use it everyday. Our attention can be grabbed by a colourful advertisement, it can be focussed on work or maybe it can even be divided between two things.



However, are all of these the same type of attention? Do they use the same areas of the brain? We will explore what is going on inside our brains and how our environment influences us.



For example, smartphones have drastically changed the way in which we pay attention to the world around us.

Watching TV, you may also be reading an article on your phone or messaging friends. How does our brain process that? How do you still know what is happening on the television?



We will explore the different types of attention and how you use them in everyday life. Plus, I will give you a few tips on how to better focus your attention at work and school.

Photo: Shutterstock