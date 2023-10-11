The Ethics of Drone Design - How to Make Better Technologies
This talk presents drones that the speaker has developed using ethical principles - drones for Danish healthcare, search and rescue, and educational purposes in Africa.
The talk will include a "show and tell" element with the drone prototypes, along with a presentation on the theoretical aspects behind each one.
The talk is the result of 5+ years of work in applied ethics, and supported by the speaker's book "The Ethics of Drone Design".
Kort og godt
Kan bookes i
Midt- og Vestjylland
Nordjylland
Nordsjælland
Bornholm
Fyn
Midt- og Vestsjælland
Syd- og Sønderjylland
Storkøbenhavn
Sydsjælland, Lolland og Falster
Teknisk udstyrProjector for showing slides/videos
TransportudgifterNone
Emne
Teknologi og Innovation
Kultur og Samfund
Målgruppe
Voksne
Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser)
Varighed1 hour (45 min + 15 min discussion)
ForskerDylan Cawthorne
AnsættelsesstedSDU Odense - Drone Center (TEK)
TitelAssociate Professor, PhD
