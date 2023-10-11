The Ethics of Drone Design - How to Make Better Technologies

The Ethics of Drone Design - How to Make Better Technologies

DEL: c f
This talk presents drones that the speaker has developed using ethical principles - drones for Danish healthcare, search and rescue, and educational purposes in Africa.

The talk will include a "show and tell" element with the drone prototypes, along with a presentation on the theoretical aspects behind each one.

The talk is the result of 5+ years of work in applied ethics, and supported by the speaker's book "The Ethics of Drone Design".

(Foto: Shutterstock)

Kort og godt

Kan bookes i

Midt- og Vestjylland
Nordjylland
Nordsjælland
Bornholm
Fyn
Midt- og Vestsjælland
Syd- og Sønderjylland
Storkøbenhavn
Sydsjælland, Lolland og Falster

Teknisk udstyr

Projector for showing slides/videos

Transportudgifter

None

Emne

Teknologi og Innovation
Kultur og Samfund

Målgruppe

Voksne
Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser)

Varighed

1 hour (45 min + 15 min discussion)

Forsker

Dylan Cawthorne

Ansættelsessted

SDU Odense - Drone Center (TEK)

Titel

Associate Professor, PhD

Kan bookes

tirsdag 22/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Fysisk
onsdag 23/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Fysisk
torsdag 24/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Fysisk
Læs mere om forskeren