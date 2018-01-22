Science and engineering at nano-scale

Science and engineering at nano-scale

One may think kicking an atom like a ball is not realistic but it SO is! In this talk, senior scientist Dr. Aslan from Danish Metrology Institute will cover the science at micro- and nano-scale, as well as their life changing applications.

In this talk, we shall explore the precise measurement and production of small features and their importance on modern society.

We will start with the introduction of the meter and distance measurements then continue with intuitive examples of small distances given, scaling from mm to the realm of nano, where novel behaviour of matter emerge and new challenges need be considered.

Then we look at the nature and get inspiration from it to create super-materials which can clean-itself, turn invisible or target specific bad cells.

Naturvidenskab
Teknologi og Innovation
Krop og Sundhed

Voksne / Adults
Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser) / Young adults (incl. youth educations)
7.-10. klassetrin / 7th – 10th grade

30 minutes

Webinar

Husnu Aslan

DFM - Danish National Metrology Institute

The science and engineering of small
