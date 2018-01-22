Explore the fascinating world of microbes - from storm clouds to the deep sea
Around us is a true cosmos full of microscopic life. From the clouds high above to the deepest waters of the abyss they keep nature running the way we know it. This is a story about microbes from which we can learn.
We embark on a journey into the microbial world. There are almost 30 million times more microorganisms in our Biosphere than there are stars in the observed vastness of the Universe. Every day they do things that humans are just starting to understand.
We will explore how microorganisms travel in the storm clouds, accommodate themselves in the soil being “the littlest farmhands”, create electricity in the seafloor and survive under pressure of the deep sea.
And if you have ever wondered about the limits of life, take a spoon and let’s poke into the Dallol hot springs – one of the most extreme places on Earth to harbor microbes.
Foto: Shutterstock
Access to Zoom or any other webinar platform for the participants
None
Emne
Naturvidenskab
Målgruppe
Voksne / Adults
Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser) / Young adults (incl. youth educations)
30-35 minutes
Format
Webinar