Explore the fascinating world of microbes - from storm clouds to the deep sea

We embark on a journey into the microbial world. There are almost 30 million times more microorganisms in our Biosphere than there are stars in the observed vastness of the Universe. Every day they do things that humans are just starting to understand.

We will explore how microorganisms travel in the storm clouds, accommodate themselves in the soil being “the littlest farmhands”, create electricity in the seafloor and survive under pressure of the deep sea.

And if you have ever wondered about the limits of life, take a spoon and let’s poke into the Dallol hot springs – one of the most extreme places on Earth to harbor microbes.

