Microsoft Development
Microsoft Development is made of engineers and scientists developing Dynamics solutions and doing Quantum research. 350 people - 50 nationalities - 3 locations.
At Microsoft Development we are around 350 engineers developing Microsoft Dynamics business apps, but we also have a team working on Visual Studio App center and a team of scientists and students working on Quantum research. Our highly skilled software engineers and scientists are recruited from all over the world. Together they represent more than 50 different nationalities making us a diverse bunch of people making solutions for people to achieve more.
Kort og godt
Adresse
Kanalvej 7
2800 Kongens Lyngby
Region
Sjælland
Telefon
29229057