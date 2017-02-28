AGE AND AGEING
Sooner or later we all will die. We are born, we grow up, we mature, we work, we produce children, we become old and we die. But this arrow of time is not that simple and linear. Our age goes forward and backward depending on how we feel physically and mentally. Scientists aim to understand and develop effective methods for maintaining and improving life at all ages and for living for ever, if that is what we want.
The latest scientific research in the field of biogerontology (the study of the biology of ageing) will be presented in the framework of social and personal contexts. The main questions to be discussed will be: could we stop ageing; would we stop ageing; and should we stop ageing?
A recently published book in Danish, titled "ALDRE", in the Aarhus University's book series Tænkepause, will be the basis of this lecture.
