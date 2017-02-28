AGE AND AGEING

The latest scientific research in the field of biogerontology (the study of the biology of ageing) will be presented in the framework of social and personal contexts. The main questions to be discussed will be: could we stop ageing; would we stop ageing; and should we stop ageing?

A recently published book in Danish, titled "ALDRE", in the Aarhus University's book series Tænkepause, will be the basis of this lecture.