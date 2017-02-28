Beyond Seeing the Invisible: Dynamic Nanomechanical Mapping

As things get smaller they become less visible to the naked eye. There are many available technologies to image, what becomes invisible due to its size. By "seeing" these tiny objects, we observe and try to understand their nature. Dynamic Nanomechanical Mapping lets us not only "see" but also "feel" the invisible. This way we differentiate matter of different nature that share similar structure or do not have a distinguishable structure.

Understanding the nature requires in-depth observations, for which "to see" is an essential part. Considering that in life, structure is often related to function, the visual information is of utmost importance. Putting effort "to see" we can learn the structure of matter, track its change and follow its dynamics. When the matter gets very small, it becomes invisible. Cutting-edge technologies like Atomic Force Microscopy enables us to see the invisible world down to atomic scale.

However, sight without other senses provides only a limited information. Imagine having access to only the visual information of water. We couldn’t even tell that the water is wet! Therefore, for a more complete characterization we need not only "to see" but "to feel" the matter, which requires distinguishing the interactions. Recent advances enable us to measure and control the forces of interaction at extremely low levels, hence we can feel the stickiness, softness, wettability and many more properties using Dynamic Nanomechanical Mapping.

Forsker

Husnu Aslan

Ansættelsessted

iNANO, Aarhus University

