Futurize Me

In this workshop we will work with future imaginaries and social practices related to futurization of thinking and behavior of an individual. We have survived as biological species due to acting in the here-and-now: when we saw danger — we ran, when we saw food — we ate. However, if we want to survive further on in time, we will have to incorporate future thinking in our behaviours. How can we do that? How can we expand our temporal horizon and develop new cognitive abilities?

Most of us may not realize that the decisions we are making on a daily basis can have far-reaching consequences into the future for individuals, societies, and ecosystems.

The research shows that people who can manage to balance out their own personal past, present and future are the ones who will make it in the long run, who will live longer, have a better health and subjective well-being and at the same time they will provide for the overall survival of the planet - since they are the ones who care for it and are better at behaving sustainably. These newly discovered group of people are more mindful, happy, more resilient to stress, are actively engaged with their surroundings and wisely assess various life experiences, both positive and negative, they nurture themselves and are aware and empathetic of the needs of the greater community, which they are active part of.

In our workshop we offer a framework of how to engage in existential questions without losing your mind and at the same time we create a new world. A world world where it is possible to have doubt, where we live peacefully with one another and create room for being ourselves, where there is time to discuss things rather than talking about right or wrong.

The workshop is offered by the 'Futurization Collective':

Anna Sircova, PhD in Psychology, Time Perspective Network
Martina S. Mahnke, PhD, IT University of Copenhagen
Aglaia Michelakis, B.A. Hon. University of Toronto

