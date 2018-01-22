Futurize Me

Most of us may not realize that the decisions we are making on a daily basis can have far-reaching consequences into the future for individuals, societies, and ecosystems.

The research shows that people who can manage to balance out their own personal past, present and future are the ones who will make it in the long run, who will live longer, have a better health and subjective well-being and at the same time they will provide for the overall survival of the planet - since they are the ones who care for it and are better at behaving sustainably. These newly discovered group of people are more mindful, happy, more resilient to stress, are actively engaged with their surroundings and wisely assess various life experiences, both positive and negative, they nurture themselves and are aware and empathetic of the needs of the greater community, which they are active part of.

In our workshop we offer a framework of how to engage in existential questions without losing your mind and at the same time we create a new world. A world world where it is possible to have doubt, where we live peacefully with one another and create room for being ourselves, where there is time to discuss things rather than talking about right or wrong.

The workshop is offered by the 'Futurization Collective':



Anna Sircova, PhD in Psychology, Time Perspective Network

Martina S. Mahnke, PhD, IT University of Copenhagen

Aglaia Michelakis, B.A. Hon. University of Toronto

