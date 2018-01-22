Life and death of cosmic giants: a journey into the existence of galaxies

Our star, the Sun, and the eight planets revolving around it are part of a much larger system, the "Milky Way" or the "Galaxy", consisting of billions of stars, plus gas, dust, and a mysterious component, the "dark matter". Moreover, less than 100 years ago, we discovered that the Milky Way is not the only galaxy in the Universe, but billions of similar systems exist around us. What are all these galaxies? Have they always been there? What is their fate? Decades of investigation revealed that these objects go through a series of processes similar to a "life cycle": they were born from immense clouds of gas, they grow forming new stars and merging with other galaxies, but at some point they become quiet and eventually die. Using the analogy with organic life, I will show the typical existence of galaxies and some of the most puzzling problems we still have to solve.