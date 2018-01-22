The future of money: Smart Money

Money is changing from physical to digital. Digital money can be programmable and potential smart. This mean that we can design money for specific purposes, such as what we buy and when.

The lecture will start will a historical overview of how money has evolved.

The lecture will then continue with a presentation of different use scenarios of smart money.

In the reminder will have a discussion different smart money use scenarios.  

Photo: Shutterstock

Power point presentation

