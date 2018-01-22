The paradox of trust: Trust as including and excluding practice at the work place

Trust can be understood as a paradox: It seems to work best within a group of people who feel familiar with each other but on the other hand, it enables us to open up to the unfamiliar and foreign other. This paradox plays out in different ways in organizational life and my lecture will present and discuss some examples of this paradox of trust.

In the Danish context, Trust is often perceived as being the 'glue' of an organization, a practice and a part of the organizational culture which enables fruitful collaboration and leadership along the line of 'freedom with responsibility'.

Trust is understood to strengthen collaboration or even being a prerequisite for it. Trust can however also exclude organizational members from practices such as collaboration and decision taking.

In this lecture, I will provide some examples for both the including and excluding forces of trust. The examples come from my prolonged fieldwork at a Danish SME and its sales subsidiaries outside of Denmark.

Forsker

Heidrun Knorr

