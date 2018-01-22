The paradox of trust: Trust as including and excluding practice at the work place

In the Danish context, Trust is often perceived as being the 'glue' of an organization, a practice and a part of the organizational culture which enables fruitful collaboration and leadership along the line of 'freedom with responsibility'.

Trust is understood to strengthen collaboration or even being a prerequisite for it. Trust can however also exclude organizational members from practices such as collaboration and decision taking.

In this lecture, I will provide some examples for both the including and excluding forces of trust. The examples come from my prolonged fieldwork at a Danish SME and its sales subsidiaries outside of Denmark.