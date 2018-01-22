Fighting corruption with blockchain

Corruption is one of the most troubling societal challenges facing businesses today. Businesses have been combating corruption in fragmented ways, sometimes by creating anticorruption policies applicable to certain stakeholders and, at other times, by harnessing digital technologies. Based on a case study, we develop a model, showing the complex interplay between identity, institutional actors, technical (blockchain) and other resources, and practices,

In the lecture, I will present some key result from a resent publication - Use of Blockchain as a Resource for Combating Corruption in Global Shipping: An Interpretive Case Study. Following this, I will come with some recommendations and suggestions on how we can fight corruption. The lecture involve space for dialogue and refelction.

