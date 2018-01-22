Knowledge sharing and patterns in decision making
HR analytics are popular tools to improve individual, team and organizational performance. This lecture, presents two studies based on popular analytics tool ONA and Cognitive Reflection Tests in decision making.
The first part of the lecture will demonstrate my findings on patterns in knowledge sharing based on characteristics of the physical environment, i.e., the offices the employees are located in. I will give ideas of physical and organizational set ups that foster knowledge sharing.
In the second part, I will focus on contextual use of different decision making mødes, intuition and analytics, based on project type.
Both research pièces originate from large Danish companies.
