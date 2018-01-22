Co-lab

Advocating for co-creative open science and research for all Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark but part of a larger network of Community Biolabs/ DIY bio spaces., Co-lab represents community openness with a focus on science and education for all. Our lab is open for all regardless of sex, religion, educational background or gender. We practice science in a safe space with protocols and ethics being at the forefront of the communities ethos. Our community is made up of many minds all creating and engaging in topics from genetics to fermentation and everything in between. The lab is a playground there to be explored and utilized by its members to create what they want. Come and see what the fuss is about by joining one of our weekly community events or by becoming a member. We are always looking for new faces to join the ever-growing and expanding community of thinkers, makers, do 'ers and activistst. Because doing it together , makes it fun!