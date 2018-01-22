One Bowl is a non-profit, community restaurant. The community restaurant concept is a restaurant based on a gift economy, allowing people to "pay what you feel" and serving all members of the community regardless of their ability to pay. This is based on the values that we would like to treat everyone equal,trustworthy, with dignity without any discrimination. We also want to be socially inclusive, including everyone with their preferences, culture and celebrate diversity. We will serve plant based meals. We are dependent on your generosity and volunteers to help us work towards to sustaining these values in our community.

Beside being a restaurant we are also a community, gathering together artists, educators, speakers, chefs, and others! We strive together to create a sharing environment in Copenhagen.