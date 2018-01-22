UNEEG medical is driven by the passion for technology to people

We are pioneering cognitive technologies designed to help and empower people. We create tiny implants that monitor and analyse brain activity to convey relevant information and issue alerts.Our devices can be used for medical and diagnostic purposes or for enhancement.



We are currently clinically testing the world’s first 24/7 on-line EEG monitoring device dedicated for diabetics unable to feel and respond to a critically low blood sugar level. By warning the carrier before a critically low blood sugar level is reached, the device prevents hypoglycaemia with potentially fatal consequences.

