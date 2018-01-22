Cooking a More Delicious Future by Understanding the Past

How does the quest for flavor define our species?

Rob Dunn, author, will talk with chef Claus Meyer about ancient fermentations, the first cooked foods, the pleasures that the ancient humans of Denmarks might have enjoyed and the lessons for modern chefs that can be gleaned from a consideration of our past.

Dunn is a professor of Human Biodiversity at the Center for Evolutionary Hologenomics at the University of Copenhagen. His research considers the biology of daily human life, with a focus on the ancient and intimate relationship between humans and microbes. In collaboration with Monica Sanchez he is the auther of the new book "Delicious, The Evolution of Flavor and How it Made Us Human".

Registration and Practical Info

Please note that this lecture is in English. Foredraget foregår på engelsk.