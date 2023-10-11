A Beautiful Game: How Sport Can Help Us Understand Societies.

In this presentation, I will provide an overview of the most relevant research studies that use sport-related cases and data to shed light on unexplored and complex questions about society.

Sports activities and events are an integral part of our daily lives.

In this presentation, I will demonstrate how watching sports can reveal original and valuable insights into a spectrum of questions, such as: "Are managers truly necessary for companies?", "How do economic inequalities impact different economic groups?", "What drives physical violence, and how can we prevent it?", "What explains our fascination with certain types of TV series?"

Each of these questions will be analyzed through the lens of sports case studies and data.

The variety of examples presented will illustrate that watching a game is not only an enjoyable activity, but it is also a fascinating social laboratory for better understanding the world.

(Foto: Shutterstock)

