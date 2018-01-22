All Software is Ridiculous (but some of it is useful)

These days, whether the problem is climate change or boredom, there is an app for that. The rhetoric of problem and solution, accelerated by advertising needs and tech gurus, implies that software can save the world. In this talk we will show that it is not possible to “solve” problems using software – in fact, using software in itself can create problems. We want to start a rebellion against the ubiquitous equation of P(problem) + S(software) = S(solution) as a rational approach to the ailments of this world. We will present mobile apps that we have developed to demonstrate how software is the science of imaginary solutions. Join us in this talk and you will learn why all software is ridiculous, even if some of it is useful.