Alzheimer's disease and your brain's GPS system: Connecting the two

Alzheimer's disease is a spreading disease that always starts off in the same region of the brain and close to where your GPS system is located. Learn about your brain's in-built Google Maps system and about the latest research which is trying to understand why the disease starts here. Learn also about the latest treatments for the disease.

Alzheimer's disease is a spreading disease that always starts off in the same region of the brain, close to where your GPS system is located.

Learn about your brain's in-built google map system. I will give you insight into the importance of your spatial navigation system and how it is connecting to memory processing.

Learn about the latest research on early Alzheimer's disease and the importance of diagnosing the disease early on.

Learn also about the latest treatments for the disease including the latest drugs in development.

Finally learn about the latest research on what may cause Alzheimer's disease and things you can do to reduce your risks of developing it.

