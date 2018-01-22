Artificial Intelligence in government: a force for good?

Governments are starting to use Artificial Intelligence (AI). We see more and more citizen services based on online chatbots, image recognition, or smart recommendation systems based on AI. This is raising some concerns: will the privacy of citizens be invaded? Will government decisions become less fair? And can AI be understood by regular people?

In this lecture we will analyse the risks, but also highlight the potential benefits of AI in government.

Based on the most recent available research, and drawing on examples from Europe, China, and the United States, we will discuss whether AI in government be a force for good that can help us, for example, to reach the important objectives of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.