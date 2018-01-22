Clean up your electronics with ... mud

Every second we throw away about 1500 kilograms of electronic waste, which is full of toxic materials. What if I tell you that we find some great alternative current wires here in the mud of the Danish seas?

In an interactive lecture I take the audience into the wonderful world of electrical bacteria, which can generate and conduct electricity, just like the power cables in our electronics. With questions to the audience, a live demo of energy generation and a video of current conduction, nobody will forget that a bunch of tiny microbes can help us to a cleaner world.