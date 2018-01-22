Clean up your electronics with ... mud
Every second we throw away about 1500 kilograms of electronic waste, which is full of toxic materials. What if I tell you that we find some great alternative current wires here in the mud of the Danish seas?
In an interactive lecture I take the audience into the wonderful world of electrical bacteria, which can generate and conduct electricity, just like the power cables in our electronics. With questions to the audience, a live demo of energy generation and a video of current conduction, nobody will forget that a bunch of tiny microbes can help us to a cleaner world.
Kort og godt
Kan bookes i
Midtjylland
Teknisk udstyrNo
Transportudgifter-
Emne
Naturvidenskab
Teknologi og Innovation
Målgruppe
7.-10. klassetrin
Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser)
Voksne
Varighed15-30 minutes
ForskerRobin Bonné
AnsættelsesstedAarhus university
TitelDr. Robin Bonné
