Culture Wars: From the Capitol to Corona

Many have noticed that today’s moment seems characterized by the confrontation of citizens with one another. Societies have been at war over Corona restrictions, countries are often battling over free speech and democracy, and it seems hard to move positions, such as the continued belief by many American Republicans that the riot at the Capitol was somehow valid.

Based on my own research, as well as many of the themes taught in the Language and International Studies program at Aalborg University, I’d like to discuss how to make sense of this, and how we might consider it in terms of communication among citizens. What does it mean to think about the resolution of social conflict and how to comprehend the mindsets of different political ideologies?

This lecture should jump into the intuitive sense that many of us have - from many positions - that something is amiss in today's social relations. Communicative norms seems to be breaking down, many countries are struggling hard to find consensus, and wide ranges of groups and actors feel they need to take their grievances to the streets. Dialogue around such moments is important in terms of understanding our place in them, taking stock of what we understand and what we don't, and to the extent that we'd like to relieve social pressure, consider what might be done. There are no easy solutions. However, using a term that's popular in the U.S., important might be stepping outside our "silos" and asking if there still aren't values we may still hold in common.

Projector with sound and a screen. I would need to be able to run a PowerPoint display and some short video clips.

1 hour plus 30 min. discussion time

