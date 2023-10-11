Do Free Trade Agreements Actually Free Trade?
Donald Trump brought tariffs back into the spotlight after decades of global trade liberalization. In an increasingly protectionist world, Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) stand out as a cornerstone of legally enshrined trade liberalization.
At their core, FTAs represent a mutual commitment by signatory parties to eliminate tariffs on traded goods. While public attention peaks during FTA negotiations, little is heard about them after ratification.
It is often assumed that trade flows tariff-free, but in reality, importers must actively request preferential tariff treatment for each transaction. For various reasons, many firms fail to take this extra step and miss out on potential savings.
This lecture explores the relevance of FTAs amid rising tariffs and highlights strategies to help firms fully leverage these trade tools.
