Effects of Personality on Trading Performance in Social Trading

Past studies on behavioral finance have largely neglected the role of personality in shaping investors’ behavior. To this end, we aim to scrutinize the effects of leader traders’ personality on their trading behaviors and subsequent performance on social trading platforms. Particularly, we employ the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality classification scheme to delineate leader traders’ personality.

Next, we draw on machine learning techniques to advance a novel text-based approach for extracting the personality dimensions of leader traders automatically. Analytical results attest to the impact of personality dimensions on trading behavior as well as that of trading behavior on performance. Findings from this study yield insights for both social trading platforms and followers by identifying profitable leader traders based on their personality.