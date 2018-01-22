Effects of Personality on Trading Performance in Social Trading

Consistent with past studies on behavioral finance, which have attested to the role of personality in shaping the profitability of trading behaviors , we endeavor to aid social trading platform stakeholders in recognizing profitable traders by offering an answer to the following research question: How does traders’ personality influence their trading behaviors and subsequent performance on social trading platforms?

Past studies on behavioral finance have largely neglected the role of personality in shaping investors’ behavior. To this end, we aim to scrutinize the effects of leader traders’ personality on their trading behaviors and subsequent performance on social trading platforms. Particularly, we employ the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality classification scheme to delineate leader traders’ personality.

Next, we draw on machine learning techniques to advance a novel text-based approach for extracting the personality dimensions of leader traders automatically. Analytical results attest to the impact of personality dimensions on trading behavior as well as that of trading behavior on performance. Findings from this study yield insights for both social trading platforms and followers by identifying profitable leader traders based on their personality.

