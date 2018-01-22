How Africans are transforming online filmmaking: From Netflix to the Kumawood App

In the age of Netflix we can now easily watch movies from Denmark, Ghana, and all over the world. But do African filmmakers want their movies on Netflix? Or do they want to create their own platforms on their own terms?

I am going to talk about how Ghanaian filmmakers are using new forms of entrepreneurship to distribute their films in unprecedented ways. They are creating their own platforms.



We will learn how they use major global platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, but also be inspired by fascinating cases such as the Kumawood App where entrepreneurs create something powerfully new. They face many challenges, from poor internet connectivity to weak digital skills. But with huge ambition and a keen eye on how to leverage their unique African stories in a global marketplace, they are transforming the whole business of filmmaking.