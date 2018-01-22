How Africans are transforming online filmmaking: From Netflix to the Kumawood App

How Africans are transforming online filmmaking: From Netflix to the Kumawood App

DEL: c f
In the age of Netflix we can now easily watch movies from Denmark, Ghana, and all over the world. But do African filmmakers want their movies on Netflix? Or do they want to create their own platforms on their own terms?
I am going to talk about how Ghanaian filmmakers are using new forms of entrepreneurship to distribute their films in unprecedented ways. They are creating their own platforms.

We will learn how they use major global platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, but also be inspired by fascinating cases such as the Kumawood App where entrepreneurs create something powerfully new. They face many challenges, from poor internet connectivity to weak digital skills. But with huge ambition and a keen eye on how to leverage their unique African stories in a global marketplace, they are transforming the whole business of filmmaking.

Kort og godt

Kan bookes i

Bornholm
Fyn
Hovedstaden
Midt- og Vestsjælland
Midtjylland
Nordjylland
Nordsjælland
Sydsjælland, Lolland og Falster
Sønderjylland

Emne

Kultur og Samfund
Teknologi og Innovation

Målgruppe

Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser)
Voksne

Varighed

60 minutes

Forsker

Robin Steedman

Ansættelsessted

Copenhagen Business School

Titel

Postdoc

Kan bookes

lørdag 23/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Fysisk
Fysisk
søndag 24/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Fysisk
Fysisk
mandag 25/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Fysisk
Fysisk
tirsdag 26/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Fysisk
Fysisk
onsdag 27/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Fysisk
Fysisk
fredag 29/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Fysisk
Fysisk
Læs mere om foredraget