Precarious working conditions in European Union regions

In this presentation, I am going to talk about working conditions in our society. I will highlight how regions in the European Union record different levels of precarious working conditions, using a composite index.

How precarious are our working conditions and how are these different from one region to another? Have you ever wondered how the successive crises of the 21st century (2008 global recession, COVID-19) have affected the organisation of work and precarisation of labour?

In this presentation, I am going to talk about working conditions in our society. I will explain what is precarious work, including elements of working time, part time work, fixed-term vs. open ended contracts and protection of working rights.

I will highlight how regions in the European Union record different levels of precarious working conditions, using a composite index, from 2008 to 2020.

Finally, I will explain the factors underlying labour precarity of a region, including population dynamics, wages, unemployment level, and regional economic growth.

Forsker

Nikos Kapitsinis

