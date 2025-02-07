Quick and (Un)complicated - How proteins are made

We come across proteins every day: in our food, in protein shakes, and various advertisements. They are irreplaceable sources of nutrition. But the protein we eat represent only a handful of those that keep us alive. The cells of our body can produce about 20.000 different proteins. Like Lego bricks, they come in different shapes and sizes. Big or small: some are needed for every heart beat. While others help with our brain activities, a few even give us a hint

when it's bedtime. The output of each protein factory is determined by the cell's identity and To-Do list.

Acting very fast, a cell can manufacture a protein within minutes! But how can cells quickly decide which protein to build? Together, we will dive deeper into current research and the unsolved puzzles of our protein factories.



(Photo: Shutterstock)