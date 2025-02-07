Quick and (Un)complicated - How proteins are made

Quick and (Un)complicated - How proteins are made

DEL: c f
Welcome to the protein factory! Working 24/7, high speed, lots of stress: proteins built the minute your cell needs them. How is the protein factory still that accurate? Let's have a look at the many stages of the protein factory and learn how it prevents construction errors.

We come across proteins every day: in our food, in protein shakes, and various advertisements. They are irreplaceable sources of nutrition. But the protein we eat represent only a handful of those that keep us alive. The cells of our body can produce about 20.000 different proteins. Like Lego bricks, they come in different shapes and sizes. Big or small: some are needed for every heart beat. While others help with our brain activities, a few even give us a hint
when it's bedtime. The output of each protein factory is determined by the cell's identity and To-Do list.

Acting very fast, a cell can manufacture a protein within minutes! But how can cells quickly decide which protein to build? Together, we will dive deeper into current research and the unsolved puzzles of our protein factories.

(Photo: Shutterstock) 

Kort og godt

Kan bookes i

Storkøbenhavn

Emne

Krop og Sundhed
Naturvidenskab

Målgruppe

Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser)
Voksne

Varighed

30 min + questions/discussion

Forsker

Wibke Groenewald

Ansættelsessted

University of Copenhagen

Titel

PhD Student

Kan bookes

mandag 20/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
tirsdag 21/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
onsdag 22/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
torsdag 23/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
fredag 24/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
lørdag 25/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
søndag 26/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online