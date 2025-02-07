Smart devices are everywhere. How can you detect if yours has been hacked?

A few years ago, the database of a casino was hacked—not through a laptop, not through a server, but through a tiny thermostat in a decorative fish tank. This is the reality today: every tiny smart device is a potential threat. This talk will explore how to detect when your smart device turns malicious.

These smart devices such as fridges and door locks are reshaping our daily life and critical sectors such as transportation and healthcare. While traditional security methods adds additional security layers, it actually makes the system more complex and exposes it to a broader range of cyber attacks.

Therefore, my research focuses on exploring a radically different approach: A small component inside the device to detect attack presence. The security of smart devices and my research will be discussed in this talk.

(Photo: Shutterstock)