Smart devices are everywhere. How can you detect if yours has been hacked?

Smart devices are everywhere. How can you detect if yours has been hacked?

DEL: c f
Today, the TV, the fridge, and the door lock have become internet-connected computers. With the risk of being hacked, how can we make them more secure? Based on my research, I will talk about the security of smart devices.

A few years ago, the database of a casino was hacked—not through a laptop, not through a server, but through a tiny thermostat in a decorative fish tank. This is the reality today: every tiny smart device is a potential threat. This talk will explore how to detect when your smart device turns malicious.

These smart devices such as fridges and door locks are reshaping our daily life and critical sectors such as transportation and healthcare. While traditional security methods adds additional security layers, it actually makes the system more complex and exposes it to a broader range of cyber attacks.

Therefore, my research focuses on exploring a radically different approach: A small component inside the device to detect attack presence. The security of smart devices and my research will be discussed in this talk.

(Photo: Shutterstock) 

Kort og godt

Kan bookes i

Storkøbenhavn

Emne

Teknologi og Innovation

Målgruppe

Unge (inkl. ungdomsuddannelser)
Voksne

Varighed

30 minutes

Forsker

Edlira Dushku

Ansættelsessted

Aalborg University, Copenhagen campus

Titel

Assistant professor

Kan bookes

mandag 20/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
tirsdag 21/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
onsdag 22/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Online
Fysisk
Online
fredag 24/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
Fysisk
Online
lørdag 25/4
formiddag eftermiddag aften
Fysisk
Online
Online
Online
Læs mere om forskeren