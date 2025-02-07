The AI Ideal AIdealism and the Governance of AI
During the lecture I will elaborate on the daily conundrums of the human species; our nature, origins, goodness and cruelty, memes, hierarchies, political structures, and how to build a fairer, more just, peaceful, and benevolent society.
Instead of a warning of the catastrophe of AI, I will offer an actionable vision for ensuring how AI strengthens democracy, ethics, and human dignity.
We will explore a manifesto for practical action, including a plan for how to harness and use AI for the common good so that it benefits everyone, not just the few.
As the risks are real and the threats are mounting, we will explore how AI could empower autocrats, disrupt economies, and undermine human agency while also highlighting how AI could also be our greatest tool for wisdom, fairness, and progress—if governed with foresight and courage.
The lecture is based on my book: The AI Ideal: AIdealism and the Governance of AI
