Vaccines: Preventing the Next Pandemic

Throughout human history, vaccines have saved millions of lives by preventing infections and the spread of disease. However, there is still a need to find ways to rapidly respond against a future pandemic.

How can the world better prevent and respond to future pandemics using a new type of vaccine technology? Perhaps by the use of virus-like-particles (VLPs) which look like viruses to our immune system but cannot cause disease.

Following the collaboration on the Danish COVID-19 vaccine, the Danish companies ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies and AdaptVac have joined forces on a new project that combines their advanced protein production technology and innovative vaccine platform. 

Learn about this approach that can create vaccines that trigger stronger and longer-lasting immune responses, which leads to better protection against disease. Because these vaccines do not contain any live virus, they have an important safety advantage. This means they could potentially be used to protect many people, including those with weaker immune systems.

Varighed

30-40 minutes

Mireia Rocavert Barranco

Centre for Translational Medicine and Parasitology - University of Copenhagen

PhD Fellow

