Vaccines: Preventing the Next Pandemic
How can the world better prevent and respond to future pandemics using a new type of vaccine technology? Perhaps by the use of virus-like-particles (VLPs) which look like viruses to our immune system but cannot cause disease.
Following the collaboration on the Danish COVID-19 vaccine, the Danish companies ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies and AdaptVac have joined forces on a new project that combines their advanced protein production technology and innovative vaccine platform.
Learn about this approach that can create vaccines that trigger stronger and longer-lasting immune responses, which leads to better protection against disease. Because these vaccines do not contain any live virus, they have an important safety advantage. This means they could potentially be used to protect many people, including those with weaker immune systems.
(Foto: Shutterstock)
Kort og godt
Kan bookes i
Teknisk udstyrProjector
Emne
Målgruppe
Varighed30-40 minutes
ForskerMireia Rocavert Barranco
AnsættelsesstedCentre for Translational Medicine and Parasitology - University of Copenhagen
TitelPhD Fellow
Kan bookes
|onsdag 22/4
|formiddag
|eftermiddag
|aften
|torsdag 23/4
|formiddag
|eftermiddag
|aften
|fredag 24/4
|formiddag
|eftermiddag
|aften
|lørdag 25/4
|formiddag
|eftermiddag
|aften
|søndag 26/4
|formiddag
|eftermiddag
|aften