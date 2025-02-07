When cells speak, we listen: The antenna of cells and targeted therapies

Cells continuously communicate with each other through the primary cilium. This is a crucial, but often underestimated organelle which is present on most mammalian cells. It acts as an antenna, where it senses and integrates signals.

But when the antenna is impaired, this can lead to a group of disorders, such as polycystic kidney disease, developmental abnormalities, and Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

Therefore, researchers are studying the primary cilium to identify the novel genes and proteins in these conditions. In this lecture, we will learn how this knowledge can be used to develop innovative therapeutic therapies.

(Photo: Fabiola Campestre)