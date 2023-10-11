Master International A/S

At Master International, we develop data-driven and globally accredited assessment solutions that establish HR people as experts in strategic talent acquisition, selection and development. To instantly improve the quality of your recruitment decisions and deliver valuable HR business insights, our cloud-based and scalable tools fit all HR platforms, come in all major languages, and are supported by local partners everywhere.

We deliver professional, proven, and validated testing tools that help avoid error and enables you to retain the talented employees you already have. Master’s complete ecosystem of HR solutions empowers your Talent management, increasing speed, quality, and performance. From selecting and assessing candidates to onboarding and development, your team will be the experts.